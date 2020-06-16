I develop cartridge games.
The Games

Where is my body?
A hand becomes conscious due to the experiment of Dr. Pentagon. You must help the hand to find the body.

© October 2020 - 1st Edition

Price - 49 €
Included: Cartridge, plastic case, cardboard box, insert, instruction booklet and shipping costs! - Complete in box (CIB)
The first 10 to discover the easter egg, get the new release for free: The Shapeshifter (CIB)

Easter egg ranking:
1- Daniel Houghtaling
2- Cat & Kian
3- Crunchystick
4- Chris Pfaff
5- Alicia Kanélo
6-
7-
8-
9-
10-

New Releases

The Shapeshifter
Become an animal, vegetable or mineral to pass levels!
Use your ability to adapt to different scenarios.

April 2021
Green Cube
This is insane gaming!!
You are inside a giant cube made up of smaller cubes. You can activate gates and rotate the cube. Will you get out of the cube?
Put your orientation and memory to the test in this challenge.

October 2021

The Team
Dana, a solo game dev

"GreenBoy games exist to protect the continuity of new Game Boy games"

"GreenBoy games want to bring the origin of video games closer to the new generations"

"How wonderful is to create new video games for a legendary console."