New Releases

Where is my body?
A hand becomes conscious due to the experiment of Dr. Pentagon. You must help the hand to find the body.
© October 2020 - 1st Edition
Price - 49 €
Included: Cartridge, plastic case, cardboard box, insert, instruction booklet and shipping costs! - Complete in box (CIB)
Easter egg ranking:
1- Daniel Houghtaling
2- Cat & Kian
3- Crunchystick
4- Chris Pfaff
5- Alicia Kanélo
Where is my body? (Japanese) 日本語版
次のリリース：2020。
あなたは手が体を見つけるのを手伝わなければなりません。
© October 2020 - 1st Edition
CAMPFIRE CAMPAIGN
内容：『 Where is my body?』ゲーム本体カートリッジ ＋ 通常版外箱 ＋ 取扱説明書 ＋ プラスチックケース ＋ これらすべてを外箱に封入
Micro Doctor
Game awarded for the original idea. It's a must-play game, and you cannot miss it!! You will learn human anatomy!
© April 2020 - 1st Edition
© October 2020 - 2nd Edition
Price - 49 €
Included: Cartridge, plastic case, cardboard box, insert, instruction booklet and shipping costs! - Complete in box
Lunar Journey
Mind-blowing old school game, chronicles Greenboy's adventures on the moon.
© October 2019 - 1st Edition
© October 2020 - 2nd Edition
Price - 49 €
Included: Cartridge, plastic case, cardboard box, insert, instruction booklet and shipping costs! - Complete in box
Submarine 9
A tribute to the first Game & Watch handheld. Impressive sensations for a 90's console.
© April 2019 - 1st Edition
© October 2020 - 2nd Edition
Price - 49 €
Included: Cartridge, plastic case, cardboard box, insert, instruction booklet and shipping costs! - Complete in box
Leo Legend
First Greenboy game released in late 2018. Welcome to the penalty shootout!! You vs CPU
© October 2018 - 1st Edition
© October 2020 - 2nd Edition
Price - 49 €
Included: Cartridge, plastic case, cardboard box, insert, instruction booklet and shipping costs! - Complete in box
